Video: Atef: The Asian Cup is more important than the World Cup!

Ahmed Ateef, the former Saudi football star, has sparked controversy after suggesting that the 2027 Asian Cup, to be hosted by Saudi Arabia, is more important than the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Speaking on the programme “Dourina Ghir”, Ateef said: “We will be hosting the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, and the goal must be to win the title, whatever the circumstances.”

He added: “The situation is difficult. The Saudi national team can qualify from the 2026 World Cup groups, but this stage is more like a qualifying round. To be realistic and not emotional, in this scenario we cannot qualify for the round of 16 or the quarter-finals.”

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He continued: “If the aim had been to qualify for those later stages, the national team would not have performed like this. To achieve that, there must be a clear strategy, and that is not the case.”

He concluded: “Since the 2024 Arabian Gulf Cup, I have said that we must prepare for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup; that is the goal. It is the continental tournament that will restore the national team’s reputation by competing for titles and returning to the podium.”

It is worth noting that the Saudi national team is in Group H of the 2026 World Cup, alongside Spain, Uruguay and Cape Verde.