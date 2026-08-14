Video: An expert answers: Did Al-Hilal score their first Roshan goal from a refereeing error?

A refereeing expert has confirmed that Al-Hilal's first goal of the 2026-2027 Saudi Roshn League season, against Al-Faisaly, was correctly awarded.

Al-Hilal hosted newly promoted Al-Faisaly on Friday evening at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the first round of the competition.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring for the hosts in the 19th minute from the penalty spot. The referee pointed to the spot after checking the video technology, ruling that the ball had struck the hand of an Al-Faisaly defender inside the box.

Former Egyptian referee Mohamed Kamal Rousha backed Spanish official Jesus Gil, insisting Al-Hilal deserved the penalty.

Speaking to Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah", Rousha said: "In the 18th minute, a valid penalty for Al-Hilal."

He explained: "The arm of Al-Shanqiti, Al-Faisaly's full-back, was outside the frame of the body and made it bigger, and it intercepted the path of the ball, and therefore it requires the awarding of a penalty."