Khaled Al-Shanif came out swinging. The famous media personality launched a blistering attack on Al-Ittihad, targeting both the team and management after their shocking 1-1 draw with Al-Khaleej in the opening round of the Roshn League.

Al-Shanif said on his programme "Dawrina Ghair": "Al-Ittihad has not changed from last season, a catastrophic showing in the first round. It is a lost side, technically bankrupt, and offers nothing new."

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"The management is catastrophic, the signings are non-existent, in addition to the group not adapting to one another, and I don't know how long this situation will continue?" he added.

He went on: "If I were an Al-Ittihad fan I would not attend the matches, as there are no indicators of any improvement in the situation, and may God help the supporters."

He concluded: "How did this team turn from a title contender into names without an identity? There must be some moves to save the club."

Al-Ittihad are enduring one of their worst spells since last season. Administrative turmoil, the departure of stars and poor technical levels have all dragged the club down.