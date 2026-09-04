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Al Ahli vs Al Riyadh - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Video: Al-Ahli thrash Al-Riyadh with five goals in the Roshn League

I. Toney
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Al Riyadh
England
Saudi Arabia

Will there be a revival?

Al-Ahli thrashed Al-Riyadh 5-0 today, Friday, in the fifth round of the Roshn League.

Three goals up by half-time, Al-Ahli struck first through an Ivan Toney penalty in the 16th minute. Spertsyan doubled the lead in the 43rd, and Francisco Trincao made it three deep into stoppage time.

Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK
Al Riyadh crest
Al Riyadh
ALR
Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL


Toney grabbed his second and Al-Ahli's fourth from the spot in the 61st minute. Nayef Masoud completed the rout with the fifth in the 87th.

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

The win lifts Al-Ahli to fourth in the Roshn League on 9 points. Al-Riyadh stay 12th with 4.

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