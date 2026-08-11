Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has responded in his own way to the Italian federation's doctor and the doubts surrounding his injury.

Gianni Danieli, chief medical officer of the Italian Tennis Federation, sparked widespread controversy with his comments about the injury sustained by the Spanish star. He cast doubt on its nature, suggesting the player is suffering from depression.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the doctor had made inappropriate remarks about Alcaraz on other occasions. This time he went even further, questioning the reason behind the wrist injury that has kept the Spaniard out of competition since mid-April. He offered an explanation without any evidence.

Alcaraz answered in his own way. He gave no verbal or written response, considering himself above the rumours, and neither the place nor the time suited such a reply.

Having withdrawn from Cincinnati, Alcaraz has not yet taken a final decision on the US Open. But he hit back at the accusation of depression today by focusing on his preparation for a return to the tour, once he recovers from a minor wrist injury.

No official medical report has clarified the nature of the injury or its details. What is known is that the tendon was inflamed and the cartilage damaged, despite the absence of any statement from the player or his team.

Antonio Hernandez, director of communications at Real Sociedad de Campo club in El Palmar, shared a video showing Alcaraz working today, Tuesday, with Carles Hernandez as a training partner. His comment: "Depression? Nonsense".

The 23-year-old, who holds seven titles across the four major tournaments, will announce whether he feels fit enough to travel to New York. The video of his work today tells its own story, one that contradicts any suggestion of depression.







