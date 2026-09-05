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Loai Mohamed

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Video: Abou Treika: Mourinho's calm worries me, and he will explode at this moment

J. Mourinho
M. Aboutreika
Real Betis vs Real Madrid
Real Betis
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Real Madrid vs Inter
Inter
Champions League
Portugal
Egypt
Spain
Italy

A Pharaohs legend is astonished by the "Special One's" behaviour

Mohamed Aboutrika, the former Egypt international star, admits he is surprised by the calm Jose Mourinho has shown despite his first defeat in the Spanish league.

Real Madrid won their opening three La Liga matches this season. Then Real Betis beat them 1-0 on Friday evening, just days before they open their Champions League league-phase campaign against Inter Milan next Tuesday.

Speaking on beIN Sports, Aboutrika said, "Mourinho's calm worries me. He is calm in the matches and also in his statements, and this is against his nature. I think he is planning something. Is he waiting for a certain moment to explode?".

"We will see what happens against Inter Milan," the Egyptian analyst added. "Usually the big clubs, when they stumble, focus on the next match."

Champions League
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Inter crest
Inter
INT

That calm, Aboutrika reckons, will not last. He believes Mourinho will drop it at some point, perhaps before the Clasico against Barcelona, or after a second defeat.

Read also:

Decisive against Real Madrid: the Spanish press flog Mbappe after the "first blow"

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