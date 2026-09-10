Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al Nassr v Abha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Translated by

Video: A humanitarian legend: Ronaldo's stunning gesture towards Abha player

Al Nassr FC vs Abha
Al Nassr FC
Abha
Saudi Pro League
C. Ronaldo
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

The Portuguese star is a "star" on and off the pitch

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has added to his growing list of humanitarian gestures, this time by delivering a special message to an Abha player after the two sides met in the sixth round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

Read also: Despite topping the table: 3 tactical crises threatening Al-Nassr's journey
The match finished 2-1 to Al-Nassr, yet Ronaldo did not head straight for the dressing room. He walked instead towards Abha's substitutes' bench to check on France's Alimami Gory, the team's striker, following the injury he suffered during the game.

Footage showed the Portuguese approaching Gory and pulling him into a tight embrace. It was a scene that revealed the man behind the competitor, far from the rivalry that had played out on the pitch.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Koooora" forums

Checking on the French striker was not the end of it. Ronaldo made sure to greet every one of Abha's players sitting on the bench, a gesture that won widespread praise and put sportsmanship above all else.

Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Abha crest
Abha
ABH

Saudi Pro League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

Gory, 30, had limped off injured in the final minute, which is what sent Ronaldo across to him after the whistle to make sure he was alright.

Another humanitarian moment now sits on Ronaldo's record. He proved once again that his stardom stretches beyond goals and victories to respecting an opponent and standing by them in the hard moments.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google