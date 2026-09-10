Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has added to his growing list of humanitarian gestures, this time by delivering a special message to an Abha player after the two sides met in the sixth round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

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The match finished 2-1 to Al-Nassr, yet Ronaldo did not head straight for the dressing room. He walked instead towards Abha's substitutes' bench to check on France's Alimami Gory, the team's striker, following the injury he suffered during the game.

Footage showed the Portuguese approaching Gory and pulling him into a tight embrace. It was a scene that revealed the man behind the competitor, far from the rivalry that had played out on the pitch.

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Checking on the French striker was not the end of it. Ronaldo made sure to greet every one of Abha's players sitting on the bench, a gesture that won widespread praise and put sportsmanship above all else.

Gory, 30, had limped off injured in the final minute, which is what sent Ronaldo across to him after the whistle to make sure he was alright.

Another humanitarian moment now sits on Ronaldo's record. He proved once again that his stardom stretches beyond goals and victories to respecting an opponent and standing by them in the hard moments.