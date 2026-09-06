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Abobakr El Mokadem

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Video: a bizarre incident: referee assaults player in the Brazilian league

Fluminense vs Vasco da Gama
Fluminense
Vasco da Gama
Serie A
Hulk
Brazil

Hulk strongly criticised the referee

 Fluminense's clash with Vasco da Gama in the Brazilian league boiled over into a tense affair full of crunching challenges. But one incident sparked real controversy.

Fluminense edged Vasco da Gama 1-0 at the Maracanã. During the match, referee Davi Lacerda moved to break up a verbal spat between Fluminense striker Canobbio and Vasco da Gama midfielder Souza, then barged into Canobbio with his chest.



Hulk voiced the team's frustration and tore into the referee's conduct, pointing to the fierce exchange between the officiating crew and Canobbio.

Hulk said: "In a match of this magnitude, one of the biggest top-of-the-table matches in Brazil, it makes no sense for the referee to have no character. This is unacceptable. If you look at that moment where Canobbio was running towards the ball, the referee struck him with his chest. I have never seen anything like this in football anywhere in the world. The referee striking a player."

By the break, Vasco da Gama had picked up two bookings to Fluminense's three.



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