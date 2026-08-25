Barcelona's management have rewarded a discovery who has dazzled everyone over the past few days.

Xavi Espart (19) has impressed head coach Hansi Flick and the entire sporting management. A graduate of Barcelona's academy, the young defender won over the coach and Deco with his outstanding pre-season displays. Now he has his reward.

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According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have decided to promote him to the first team. He wore the number 36 shirt in last Sunday's opening La Liga match at Elche, starting at left-back. From now on he will wear the number 12 in La Liga.

It is the first step Barcelona have taken to show their faith in him. Flick likes his versatility and professionalism. The academy graduate can play at right-back, as a defensive midfielder, in midfield, or even at left-back, as he did last Sunday when Flick left Baldé behind in Barcelona and Cancelo was not yet ready to start.

His contract runs until 2028. The Blaugrana also want to adjust his salary and extend that deal for a longer period, something that will happen later, once the transfer window shuts.

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