The Frenchman has committed his future to the Red Devils until 2025 after bringing the curtain down on his illustrious career at Santiago Bernabeu

Raphael Varane has completed his €47 million (£40m/$55m) move to Manchester United from Real Madrid.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has added the World Cup-winning defender to his ranks as the 2021-22 season gets underway, with Varane committing to a four-year deal which will see him remain at Old Trafford through to 2025. He will wear the No 19 at Old Trafford, and was introduced to fans on the pitch before their Premier League opening game against Leeds United.

The 28-year-old was offered the chance to extend his Madrid stay but has instead opted to take up a new challenge in the Premier League, bringing to an end his trophy-laden 10-year spell at Santiago Bernabeu.

What has been said?

Varane has told United's official website: “Manchester United is one of the most iconic clubs in world football and the chance to come here and play in the Premier League is something I couldn’t turn down.

“There is a lot more that I want to achieve in my career and I know I’m joining a squad full of great players who will all have the same determination to win matches and trophies. Having spoken to the manager I can see how much progress has been made over the last few seasons and I now join a group ready to play at the highest level.

“I want to make an impact here and I will give everything to become part of this club’s illustrious history.”

Solskjaer added: “I’m absolutely delighted that we have managed to secure one of the best defenders in the world over the last 10 years. Raphael is a proven winner who we have tracked over a long period of time and we know just how much of a dedicated professional he is.

“We have great depth of international defenders and he will add his immense skill set and leadership to that group. He is a unique defender with a rare combination of top-level attributes that I know will rub off on our younger players.

“He has won everything there is to win but I know that he is still determined to succeed, I can’t wait to welcome him into the squad.”

What will Varane bring to United?

Varane has over a decade of experience at the highest level under his belt which could prove invaluable to the Red Devils, as they bid to bring a five-year trophy drought to a close in their upcoming campaign.

The France international is widely regarded as one of the finest centre-backs of his generation, having struck up a rock-solid partnership with Sergio Ramos at Madrid which provided the backbone for their recent success on domestic and European fronts.

Varane will now be expected to develop a similar relationship with United captain Harry Maguire, with Swedish defender Victor Lindelof likely to drop to the bench to make room for the ex-Blancos star.

He becomes United's second big-money signing of the summer, with Jadon Sancho already completing a £73m ($101m) switch from Borussia Dortmund - and there may be more business to come before an August 31 deadline.

Varane's legacy at Real

Varane leaves Real with his status as a club legend firmly intact after playing a key role in one of the most successful periods in their history.

He made 360 appearances across all competitions for the Blancos in total and got his hands on 18 major trophies at the Bernabeu, including three Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

Varane also recorded 17 goals and seven assists after initially arriving in the Spanish capital from Lens for the bargain price of €10 million in 2011.

