Vandaag Inside apologise to Estevana Polman

The men of Vandaag Inside looked back on Monday at Estevana Polman's departure. The former handball player was meant to join the talk show once a month this season, but they have now decided not to invite her back.

Not long ago, René van der Gijp voiced doubts about Polman's role on VI. He insists too much has been made of his comments. ''I only said that when she was announced here at the table, I heard everyone saying things. Then I said straight away: as long as the bow isn’t too tightly drawn. If expectations become too high, you cannot live up to them. That is all.''

For Van der Gijp, it was never an attack on Polman. ''People thought I was talking about expectations of me. But I wasn’t talking about me'', said the regular table guest from Dordrecht.

''We didn’t know what she would and would not be able to do. And it turned out in the times she sat here that she is very good at chatting about her husband (Rafael van der Vaart, ed.), and about handball. But beyond that she had little to say'', Johan Derksen cuts in.

Derksen then adds: ''The awkward thing is: that girl was entitled to a probationary period of six months. We should really have seen that through and coached her a bit to get her up to standard. But now she is actually the victim. I do find that awkward''. De Snor adds: ''It did not go as it should have done.''

Wilfred Genee shares Derksen's view. ''I think so too. So we do rather regret that, actually, don’t we?'', the presenter wonders aloud. Polman could still return to VI as a bar guest in future.

Responding to RTL Boulevard, Polman said: ''I was pushed too much into the substantive corner, and that was not discussed that way beforehand. I don’t want to take part in that''. ''I myself kept indicating that I was still searching for whether it actually suits me. There has been an evaluation and it came out of that that this is the right way to leave it.''