Rafael van der Vaart and Wim Kieft have criticised Jorthy Mokio despite Ajax's spectacular 5-3 win over FC Sion. The Amsterdam side did book their place in the main phase of the Conference League on Thursday night, but according to the analysts on Ziggo Sport, Míchel Sánchez's team again gave away far too much space.

Ajax made a flying start and went ahead after just 33 seconds through Youri Baas, but Sion then hit back twice through Winsley Boteli. Van der Vaart again spotted the same weakness in transition that he believes so often causes Ajax problems. "Ajax often play too openly. You saw that today as well: when they lost the ball, it was immediately extremely dangerous."

For Van der Vaart, Ajax's positioning has to improve. "They all run into the box with their backsides. That all has to improve", said Van der Vaart, who then watched Ajax pull well clear through goals from Davy Klaassen, Tolu Arokodare and Oliver Edvardsen.

Kieft then turned to Mokio's display. The young Belgian came on in the first half for the injured Youri Regeer and, after the break, moved into the position Klaassen had occupied earlier. "You can see that with Mokio as well. He goes to play in Klaassen's position in the second half. So sloppy! Just keep it simple, you know."

Van der Vaart believes Mokio can be a huge asset, but only if he keeps his game simpler. "I get the feeling that if you say to him: you are simply a number six and you do not pass further than three metres, then you really have a world-class player on your hands."

"It's just that I fear he thinks he is much better than he ultimately is. Or at this moment is, so to speak. It looks as if he wants to play nice football, but it is not youth football any more, eh."

In Van der Vaart's view, playing in Ajax's midfield demands more discipline and pragmatism. "You simply have to be pragmatic there. Ajax do not have a number six at the moment and he can play there. He should really be forcing his way into the starting XI now, in my view."