Van Bronckhorst make one change at Feyenoord

Feyenoord head to PEC Zwolle looking for a response after the 5-1 defeat to FC Barcelona in the Champions League. Giovanni van Bronckhorst has now confirmed the visitors' line-up and made a few tweaks to the side that played a few days ago.

Despite a difficult night in Barcelona, Tjark Ernst starts in goal in Zwolle. Givairo Read at right-back and Mika Mármol at left-back are Feyenoord's full-backs. Jeremiah St. Juste and Tsuyoshi Watanabe make up the heart of the Rotterdam defence.

In midfield, Charles Vanhoutte and Gjivai Zechiël keep their places once again. Oussama Targhalline came on against Barcelona on Wednesday, and Giovanni van Bronckhorst was pleased with his contribution.

"We wanted to change things a little in the second half in terms of pressing, especially with Valente on the flank to get into the game more. Oussama carried that out well, which meant you could apply a bit more pressure further forward. That is one of Targhalline's strengths," the Feyenoord manager said at a press moment on Friday.

Up front, Anis Hadj Moussa starts on the right and Luciano Valente operates from the left. Nacho Ferri, who had a goal ruled out for offside against Barcelona, leads the Feyenoord attack in Zwolle.

PEC Zwolle line-up: Schendelaar; Aertssen, Graves, Viergever, Van der Haar; Sommer, Fichtinger; Mbayo, Velanas, Cissoko; Kostons

Feyenoord line-up: Ernst; Read, St. Juste, Watanabe, Mármol; Vanhoutte, Targhalline, Zechiël; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente.