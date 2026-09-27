Van Bommel: Mbappé's absence will not change anything

Belgium boss Mark van Bommel has voiced his disappointment at Kylian Mbappé's absence from tomorrow's Nations League clash.

"It is unfortunate that Mbappé will not be present," Van Bommel told a pre-match press conference. "We always want to face the best players of every team, and I would have liked him to be there."

He went on: "I do not know exactly the nature of the injury he is suffering from, but his absence is unfortunate, for France and Real Madrid."

Mbappé or no Mbappé, nothing changes in the Belgian camp. "In the end, this does not change much for us," Van Bommel insisted. "We still have the same desire to produce what we want on the pitch, regardless of the name of the opponent."

The hosts have their own problems, too. Van Bommel confirmed he will be without Leandro Trossard, nursing a heel injury, and Mike Penders, who has a thigh muscle injury.

Mbappé misses the trip to Belgium after picking up a knee injury during France's 1-0 win over Turkey in the first round of the Nations League.