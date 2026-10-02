France's Dayot Upamecano revived one of the most controversial memories in the career of his coach Zinedine Zidane, picking up a red card during Friday evening's clash between France and Italy in the third round of the UEFA Nations League.

Upamecano saw red in the 85th minute after striking an Italy player, leaving his national team down to ten men in the closing stages of a game that finished 1-1.

Watching from the bench, Zidane could only look on as his defender walked. The dismissal stirred memories of a famous incident involving the French football legend, also against Italy, when he was sent off in the 2006 World Cup final.

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Zidane received a red card in that 2006 final after headbutting Italian defender Marco Materazzi, in a notorious moment during extra time. The match ended 1-1 before Italy sealed the title on penalties.

Roughly 20 years on, Zidane found himself staring at a similar scene, this time from the sidelines. One of his players had been sent off against the very same opponent, and at a delicate moment too, with France chasing a winner after Italy had levelled.

The circumstances were different, but Upamecano's dismissal lent the clash between France and Italy an unmistakable touch of irony. The memory of Zidane's dark night in Berlin came flooding back, with the Azzurri once again at the heart of one of the defining moments in Zidane's history with France.



