Between the World Cup and the start of pre-season at Bayern Munich, Davies married his Sheyenne Jen in Paris on 23 July. The pair now apparently want to celebrate their marriage with a trip together. Canada's captain will therefore miss the three scheduled friendlies against Chile, Peru and the USA.

Coach Jesse Marsch said the decision was made by mutual agreement. "We talked about whether he should spend half of the training camp on his honeymoon and then join us. But I simply felt that it was important for him to enjoy his honeymoon first and then continue working on his physical condition and form."

The 25-year-old left-back tore his cruciate ligament at the start of 2025 while playing for the Canada national team and was then out for three quarters of a year. He then struggled with recurring health problems. A muscle fibre tear ruled Davies out for Bayern Munich in the closing stages of last season and he played only 16 minutes for Canada at the long-awaited home World Cup.

Alphonso Davies found his form again at Bayern Munich

After returning to Munich with the injury still bothering him, he initially trained on his own. But Davies recently found his form again, scoring a fine goal in the 5-0 win against FK Bodö/Glimt.

Marsch also said: "He is playing really well, looks very fit and feels very good. That is why we wanted to make sure in every respect that in November, when we need him for some important matches, and then in March as well as throughout the entire next cycle, he is so well prepared in every respect that he can always fully commit himself to what we expect from him for the national team."

For Bayern Munich, Davies face Union Berlin in Munich on Friday. Their next match does not come until 10 October away at Augsburg.