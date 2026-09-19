Real Madrid manager José Mourinho caught everyone off guard at the club's Valdebebas training centre by bringing new technology into his sessions: a giant screen installed beside training pitches number 1 and 2, where the first team works.

The screen can be wheeled around the facilities, and it sat right on the edge of the pitch. That let Mourinho halt training at any moment and show his players the exact movements he wanted to correct.

Analysis on the pitch

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the screen works as an advanced digital whiteboard. It can display tactical illustrations and formations, movement patterns, re-enactments of certain plays and video clips of opponents.

Mourinho can now pull up a particular play or run on the screen, explain the details to his players and take them straight onto the pitch, rather than settling for theory inside the meeting room.

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Farewell to long video sessions

The aim behind the move is simple. Mourinho and his coaching staff want to cut their reliance on long video sessions in closed rooms and turn analysis into something faster, more interactive and far clearer.

Delivering notes in the very spot where the mistakes happened helps players absorb instructions more quickly, the coaching staff believe, and keeps the group focused throughout the session.

Real Madrid's players have welcomed the new method, responding warmly to the direct, interactive approach. It reflects the Portuguese coach's drive to sharpen every detail of the team's daily work.

The timing is no accident. The change arrives one day before the eagerly awaited derby against Atlético Madrid, the standout fixture of the seventh round of the Spanish league.

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