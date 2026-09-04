Hansi Flick faces his first real test in managing an abundance of stars in Barcelona's midfield. Gavi's return and Rodri's recovery have completed his options, and alongside Pedri and Marc Bernal, the competition for the two holding roles is now wide open between four players with different abilities and similar ambitions.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" reported that Gavi became available after returning to training on Thursday, while Rodri has gradually regained his fitness and featured in recent matches. That leaves Flick with plenty to weigh up before Sunday's clash with Valencia at the Mestalla, and before Barcelona open their Champions League campaign against Feyenoord next week.

Marc Bernal is the only player to have started all three of Barcelona's matches this season, though he completed none of them. Pedri lined up alongside him in the last two before Rodri replaced him in the second half.

Gavi began the season as a starter against Elche before an injury struck. He has returned to group training and is ready to feature, although Spanish reports rule out a start against Valencia.

Rodri and Pedri

Despite Bernal's fine form and Gavi's competition, Flick's main plan appears to rest on pairing Rodri and Pedri in the holding duo. Both can control the ball and dictate the tempo.

Flick had praised Rodri's abilities after his arrival at Barcelona, stressing that his presence gives the team more experience and control, while Bernal represents an important option in the same position.

Rodri's value lies specifically in his ability to give Barcelona balance in front of goal, freeing Pedri to move more and build attacks. It's a combination Flick believes can hand the team greater control over matches.

Bernal's fine start makes leaving him out no easy matter. Gavi, meanwhile, can play in more than one position, which gives him an extra chance to earn important minutes throughout the season.

Now Flick prepares to take his first difficult decisions in this position. He won't only have to choose between four players: he also has other options such as Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo, making Barcelona's midfield one of the most crowded lines for talent this season.