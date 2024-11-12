UEFA Nations League winners: International European tournament champions - listed

Only three editions of the UEFA Nations League have been played so far, with Spain, France and Portugal getting their hands on the silverware.

The Nations League has been one of UEFA's more effective initiatives in recent years, replacing the dull, routine friendlies that often made international breaks seem lacklustre. Instead, fans now enjoy meaningful, competitive matches.

A total of 54 teams are participating in the Nations League. In League A, 16 teams are competing for the championship, while the 16 teams in League B are striving to secure a spot in the top division. Meanwhile, 16 teams in League C aim to climb to the second tier, and the six teams in League D are hoping to avoid the bottom rank.

Only teams from the top division can compete for the trophy, with other sides left to fight for promotion from League B and prove their mettle before joining the elite ranks.

Article continues below

With the top European teams usually in the mix in League A, the final tournament sees the best in action. So far, three different countries have lifted the trophy. France and Italy are among the select few to have triumphed, with Spain currently holding the title as reigning champions. Here's a look at the list of UEFA Nations League winners.

UEFA Nations League winners list

Season Host Country Winner Score Runner-up 2024–25 TBD TBD TBD TBD 2022–23 Netherlands Spain 0-0 (a.e.t., 5-4 p) Croatia 2020–21 Italy France 2-1 Spain 2018–19 Portugal Portugal 1-0 Netherlands

Notes: a.e.t. = after extra time, p = penalties

2018–19: Portugal's historic victory

Winner: Portugal

Portugal Date & Venue: June 9, 2019, Estádio do Dragão, Porto (Portugal)

June 9, 2019, Estádio do Dragão, Porto (Portugal) Final Score: Portugal 1-0 Netherlands

Portugal 1-0 Netherlands Highlights: The inaugural tournament concluded with Portugal triumphing on home soil, thanks to Gonçalo Guedes' decisive goal. This victory marked a significant achievement for Portuguese football and legendary striker, Cristiano Ronaldo.

2020–21: France's comeback

Winner: France

France Date & Venue: October 10, 2021, San Siro, Milan (Italy)

October 10, 2021, San Siro, Milan (Italy) Final Score: France 2-1 Spain

France 2-1 Spain Highlights: After a scoreless first half, Mikel Oyarzabal gave Spain the lead in the 64th minute with a precise low strike to the bottom right corner, following a well-timed pass from Sergio Busquets. Two minutes later, Karim Benzema responded for France, levelling the score at 1–1. He cut inside from the left, approaching the edge of the box before firing a shot to the top right corner. With only ten minutes remaining, Kylian Mbappé secured the win for France, receiving the ball from Théo Hernandez and slotting it low beneath the onrushing Unai Simon, sending the ball into the net from the left side.

2022–23: Spain claim their first title

Winner: Spain

Spain Date & Venue: June 18, 2023, De Kuip, Rotterdam (Netherlands)

June 18, 2023, De Kuip, Rotterdam (Netherlands) Final Score: Spain 0-0 Croatia (5-4 on penalties)

Spain 0-0 Croatia (5-4 on penalties) Highlights: Spain won their first UEFA Nations League title after a dramatic penalty shootout against Croatia in Rotterdam. The match remained goalless after extra time, but Spain's goalkeeper Unai Simón emerged as the hero, saving two penalties.

Useful links