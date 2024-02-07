UEFA Nations League 2024-25 draw: Pots, how it works, when it is, live stream & where to watch

Everything you need to know for the upcoming UEFA Nations League draw.

The likes of England, Scotland, France, and Italy will all learn their UEFA Nations League fate when the draw for the 2024-25 edition takes place this week.

It will be the fourth season of UEFA's international competition, with teams across the continent battling it out for glory, promotion, and a place in the European Championship.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal won the inaugural Nations League, with France winning the second edition and Spain are the reigning champions.

Here, GOAL takes a look at who is in the draw, the seeding pots, how it works and how to watch it all live.

UEFA Nations League draw at a glance

Date: Thursday, January 8, 2024 Time: 5 pm GMT / 12 noon ET Where: Paris, France Live stream: UEFA.com

UEFA Nations League 2024-25 draw pots

You can see the seeding pots for Leagues A, B, C, and D below.

League A pots

Pot Teams Pot 1 Spain, Croatia, Italy, Netherlands Pot 2 Denmark, Portugal, Belgium, Hungary Pot 3 Switzerland, Germany, Poland, France Pot 4 Israel, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Scotland

Pot 1 contains Spain, Croatia, Italy, and the Netherlands, with Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in Pot 2 alongside Belgium, Denmark and Hungary. France are in Pot 3 with Germany, Switzerland and Poland. Pot 4 features Scotland, Israel, Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

League B pots

Pot Teams Pot 1 Austria, Czech Republic, England, Wales Pot 2 Finland, Ukraine, Iceland, Norway Pot 3 Slovenia, Albania, Republic of Ireland, Montenegro Pot 4 Georgia, Greece, Turkey, Kazakhstan

England have dropped to League B following their relegation from League A and they are in Pot 1 alongside Wales, Austria and the Czech Republic. Pot 2 features Ukraine, Finland, Iceland and Norway. The Republic of Ireland are in Pot 3 beside Slovenia, Albania and Montenegro. Greece, Turkey, Georgia and Kazakhstan are in Pot 4.

League C pots

Pot Teams Pot 1 Romania, Sweden, Armenia, Luxembourg Pot 2 Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands Pot 3 North Macedonia, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Cyprus Pot 4 Belarus, Lithuania/Gibraltar*, Estonia, Latvia

The top Pot in League C contains Romania, Sweden, Armenia and Luxembourg, while Pot 2 is made up of Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Bulgaria and the Faroe Islands. Northern Ireland are in Pot 3 alongside North Macedonia, Cyprus and Slovakia. Pot 4 features Belarus, Estonia, Latvia and one of Lithuania or Gibraltar.

League D pots

Pot Teams Pot 1 Lithuania/Gibraltar*, Moldova Pot 2 Malta, Andorra, San Marino, Liechtenstein

One of Lithuania or Gibraltar will be in Pot 1 with Moldova. Malta, Andorra, San Marino and Liechtenstein make up Pot 2.

*Lithuania and Gibraltar will contest a play-off to see who is in League C and League D.

How to watch the UEFA Nations League draw live

The 2024-25 UEFA Nations League draw will be available to stream live online at UEFA's official website.

Channel 4 and Viaplay Sports are the official broadcast partners for UEFA Nations League football in the UK.

In the United States, UEFA Nations League games can be watched live on the FOX network and streamed on fubo.

How does the UEFA Nations League draw work?

Process

The draw process is pretty simple: Leagues A, B and C will each have four groups of four teams, with one team being drawn from each pot.

No two teams from the same pot can be drawn together, so in League B England cannot get Wales, who are also in Pot 1. In League A, Scotland cannot get Israel, who are also in Pot 4.

It is a little different for League D, which contains two groups of three teams. Pot 1 here features the two top seeds, with Pot 2 containing four teams, with two going to each group.

Are there any restrictions?

In terms of restrictions in the draw, Armenia and Azerbaijan cannot be drawn together due to political reasons, while Kazakhstan can only be drawn in a group with one of England, Iceland, Ireland and Wales due to excessive travel restrictions.

When and where is the UEFA Nations League draw?

The UEFA Nations League draw will take place on Thursday, February 8, 2024, with proceedings scheduled to start at around 5 pm GMT (12 noon ET).

The draw ceremony will be held in Paris, France, which is also the venue of UEFA's Executive Committee meeting on February 7 and the 48th Ordinary UEFA Congress, which takes place on the day of the draw.

When are the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League fixtures?

The 2024-25 UEFA Nations League will take place across three phases.

The League phase will be played between September 5 and November 11, 2024.

After that, the League A quarter-finals and the promotion-relegation play-offs will be played between March 20 and March 25.

The 2024-25 Nations League finals will then take place from June 5 until June 8.