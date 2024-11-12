Everything you need to know about the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League Finals, including key dates and how it works.

Credit where it's due: the UEFA masterminds have given fans something to cheer with the Nations League—a refreshing alternative to the dull, routine friendlies that often made international breaks drag. Now, competitive matches fill that gap.

In total, 54 nations are vying for positions in this league. The 16 teams in League A are in pursuit of the ultimate prize, the tournament trophy, while 16 teams in League B aim to earn a spot at the top level. League C's 16 teams are eager to move up a tier, and League D's six teams are fighting to leave the lowest level behind.

Only the League A teams can contend for the trophy, leaving others battling for promotion instead. But exactly when are the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League finals and where is it going to be held? GOAL finds out...

What are the dates for the 2024-25 Nations League league phase, playoffs and quarter-finals?

Matchday 1: September 5 to 7, 2024

Matchday 2: September 8 to 10, 2024

Matchday 3: October 10 to 12, 2024

Matchday 4: October 13 to 15, 2024

Matchday 5: November 14 to 16, 2024

Matchday 6: November 17 to 19, 2024

The UEFA Nations League's League Phase is set to run from Thursday, September 5 through Tuesday, November 19.

Knockout round play-off draw: November 22, 2024

Knockout round play-offs: March 20 to 23, 2025

League A quarter-finals: March 20 to 23, 2025

The Quarter-Finals, featuring the top eight teams from League A, along with Play-Offs for League A/B and League B/C, are slated for the March international break. The Finals will then take place during the June international break.

When and where is the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League Finals?

Finals tournament:- June 4 to 8, 2025

Semi-Finals:- June 4-5, 2025

June 4-5, 2025 Third-Place:- June 8, 2025

June 8, 2025 Final:- June 8, 2025

The finals for the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League are set to take place in June 2025, hosted by one of the four nations that qualify for the "Final Four" stage. Unlike previous editions, this season introduces a new twist: both the group winners and runners-up from League A will participate in a quarter-final stage.

These quarter-finals will be contested as home-and-away ties, adding an extra layer of competition before the final tournament. The winners of these quarter-final matchups will then advance to the Nations League Finals, where they'll battle for the championship over four days of intense competition.

The exact dates for the finals are scheduled from June 4 to June 8, 2025, with the semi-finals taking place on June 4th and 5th, followed by a third-place play-off and the final on June 8th. UEFA has yet to confirm the host nation, but the decision is anticipated by the end of 2024, once the finalists are confirmed.

How will the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League Finals work?

The format for the UEFA Nations League Finals follows a straightforward knockout structure. Semi-final matches are scheduled for Wednesday, June 4, and Thursday, June 5, 2025. The winners from each semi-final will move on to the final on Sunday, June 8, while the defeated semi-finalists will face off earlier that day to determine the third-place team.

The revamped finals format, which now includes an additional last eight round compared to last season, aims to intensify the competition by allowing more teams a chance to progress further into the tournament, while promotion and relegation battles in Leagues B, C, and D ensure a dynamic ranking system across each league tier.

