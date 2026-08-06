UEFA ignore special request from new Ajax goalkeeper Ter Stegen

UEFA have, for now, not approved Marc ter Stegen's unusual request. On the official teamsheet for the match between Ajax and Shelbourne, the German goalkeeper is still listed as Marc-André ter Stegen.

European football's governing body have also yet to adopt Ajax coach Míchel Sánchez's preferred naming format, rather than simply Míchel.

Ajax announced Ter Stegen's arrival on Tuesday and, notably, did not use 'Marc-André' in any of their communications. The 34-year-old loanee from FC Barcelona is referred to consistently by the Amsterdam club as 'Marc ter Stegen'.

The goalkeeper made that choice himself. "It turns out to be at the request of the German goalkeeper, who from now on at Ajax is therefore called Marc ter Stegen," De Telegraaf previously wrote about the remarkable change.

On his own social media, Ter Stegen has also changed his name. The experienced goalkeeper now calls himself Marc ter Stegen on Instagram too, with Ajax immediately adopting his preference.

There is also a clear agreement within the club over the new coach's name. The Spaniard is referred to as Míchel Sánchez on first mention and then simply as Míchel, but UEFA are, for the time being, sticking with their own registration.

For his first official match as an Ajax player, Ter Stegen must settle for a place on the bench. Míchel have opted for Maarten Paes in goal against Shelbourne, while Julian Brandt, Caio Henrique, Marcos Leonardo and Tolu Arokodare are also not in the starting XI.

Only Daley Blind among the new arrivals starts immediately in the Conference League preliminary round tie. Ajax play the first leg in Amsterdam on Thursday evening and travel to Ireland next week for the return against Shelbourne.

Ajax line-up: Paes; Gaaei, Bouwman, Blind, Wijndal; Klaassen, Gloukh, Regeer; Berghuis, Dolberg, Godts.

Shelbourne line-up: Beach; Bone, Barrett, Ledwidge, Norris; Moore, Henry-Francis, McInroy; Mbeng, Caffrey, Kelly.







