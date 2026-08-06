UEFA do not accept excuses and push Infantino towards the exit

UEFA are sticking to their announced boycott of all FIFA competitions despite the apology from FIFA president Gianni Infantino. In a statement, European football's governing body said the previously set conditions have still not been met.

UEFA demanded that FIFA's controversial investment plan be withdrawn in full. The governing body also wanted guarantees that similar attempts to reform the commercial rights around major tournaments would be blocked in future.

"The UEFA member associations were very clear about the conditions relating to non-participation in FIFA competitions," the European body writes. UEFA say world football's governing body has not responded adequately to those demands.

"These conditions have not been met," the statement continues. "Moreover, UEFA made it very clear on Saturday that they have lost confidence in the presidency of Gianni Infantino. That position remains unchanged."

That boycott covers all men's and women's World Cups and also includes the Club World Cup. It could soon have major consequences, with the Women's Under-20 World Cup starting in Poland on 5 September and European countries also involved.

Infantino apologised on Wednesday during an emergency meeting in Rabat for the way events unfolded. FIFA's plans, which have since been withdrawn, to organise the commercial rights around the World Cup differently have nevertheless seriously weakened his position.

Nor was UEFA alone in turning against the proposal. North and Central America's governing body CONCACAF and Asia's governing body AFC also rejected world football's plans.

Both UEFA and the KNVB have now spoken of a breakdown in trust with the 56-year-old FIFA president. Serbia, Sweden and Wales have also withdrawn their support for the possible re-election of Infantino in 2027.