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Udinese Calcio v US Lecce - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Translated by

Udinese collapse to 3-0 home defeat by Lecce amid boos, with Runjaic now at risk

Follow the sixth round of Serie A LIVE with us.

Serie A, matchday six


Udinese-Lecce 0-3

Scorers: 11' Gaspar (L), 33' N'Dri (L), 86' Siebert (U)


Udinese suffer a fifth consecutive defeat on Sunday at 12.30pm, losing 3-0 at home to Lecce at the Bluenergy Stadiumm in the seventh round of league fixtures. Loud protests and boos greet the final whistle, with manager Runjaic now at risk of dismissal. Gaspar, N'Dri and Siebert score the goals. AC Milan visit next week.


UDINESE - Okoye; Ebosse, Solet, Alaba (Palma from 46'); Vojvoda, Zarraga (Piotrowski from 46'), Karlstrom, Kamara (Arizala from 46'); Ekkelenkamp, Chakvetadze; Davis.


LECCE - Falcone; Veiga, Gaspar, Tiago Gabriel, Gallo; Coulibaly (Kaba from 41'), Ngom, Maleh; Ndri, Geubbels, Fatah.


Booked: Kamara (U)

 The goals

86' - Substitute Siebert breaks on the counter-attack and scores with the outside of his right foot.

33' - N'Dri scores with his chest in a scramble following a corner, wrong-footing Okoye!

11' - Gallo delivers from the corner flag and Gaspar heads into the net!


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