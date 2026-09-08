"For more than four months now, we have communicated very clearly from the start. There are still markets open. Let's see what happens," Bayern sporting boss Max Eberl had said after the 0-0 against Schalke when asked about the future of Sacha Boey.

Those markets, including Saudi Arabia, have also been closed since Sunday, and the right-back remains under contract with the German record champions. That now appears to have brought the planned departure of the 25-year-old to an end.

A move to Switzerland, where the transfer window remains open until 8 September, or to Greece, where deadline day is 15 September, would still theoretically be possible. Given the player's sporting and financial expectations, though, that seems rather unlikely.

According to information from Bild, Bayern Munich had already held talks with clubs from Saudi Arabia over a possible move for Boey, who was in principle open to a switch to the desert. In the end, however, the transfer did not go through.

Under coach Vincent Kompany, the Frenchman does not have a long-term future in Munich. His contract with the record champions runs until 2028. Eberl had already publicly described Boey as a sale candidate in July, along with Joao Palhinha and Bryan Zaragoza, who have since left the club.

Freund had meanwhile recently said that, if he stayed on the Isar, he wanted to reintegrate the defender into the team as normal, after he had recently been training individually due to talks with other clubs.

"If it turns out that all the markets are closed and he stays here, then he will quite normally be a member of our team," said Freund. Boey had "always behaved impeccably, he had a superb pre-season."