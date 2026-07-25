US President Donald Trump has sparked a fresh row with American basketball star LeBron James, branding him a racist as he weighed in on the age-old debate over the greatest player in the history of the American professional league.

Trump's controversial verdict handed the crown to Michael Jordan, whom he called a friend and golf partner. "I think LeBron might be a racist, or maybe he doesn't like Trump, I don't know. I only like people who like me, so I'll choose Michael Jordan without hesitation," he said.

He offered no clarification, no evidence, nothing to back up such a serious accusation. James had announced only last Friday that he was joining the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the coming campaign, his 24th in the American professional league.

Few players can match his haul. James has been crowned champion four times, while also picking up the league's Most Valuable Player award and the Finals Most Valuable Player award on four occasions each. That record cements his place among the greatest legends the game has ever seen.