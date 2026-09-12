Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium hosts an eagerly awaited clash between Al-Khaleej and Al-Nassr, in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Nassr arrive shorn of key men. Australian head coach Ange Postecoglou has left the French trio Kingsley Coman, Ayman Yahya and Abdulrahman Ghareeb out of the squad for Saturday's meeting with Al-Khaleej, according to the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah".

Coman is nursing pain in his hamstring, which prompted Postecoglou to leave him out against Al-Khaleej. The coaching staff want to avoid any risk that could aggravate the injury.









Further medical examinations await the French winger after the Al-Khaleej match, to determine whether he can return for the upcoming clash with Al-Ain of the UAE.

Next Tuesday takes Al-Nassr to the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium for that continental tie, and the staff hope to have Coman back quickly should the tests prove his readiness.

The absences do not stop at Coman. Ayman Yahya is out too, sidelined by an adductor muscle injury that rules him out of both the Al-Khaleej and Al-Ain games.

Ghareeb also misses out with a metatarsal injury. That leaves Postecoglou to make do with a depleted squad against Al-Khaleej, and the match matters for a side determined to keep piling pressure on those above them.

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All of this lands as Al-Nassr try to sustain a blistering start to the campaign. They have collected 15 points from the first six rounds, five wins against a single defeat, that setback coming against Al-Ittihad by a score of 2-1.

Fourth place in the Saudi Roshn League table is theirs on 15 points. Al-Khaleej, by contrast, have endured a rough opening to the new season, scraping just 4 points to sit thirteenth.







