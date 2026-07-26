Barcelona have entered a frantic race to sign Kosovan striker Vedat Muriqi... Vesnik Aslani, the Hoffenheim star, as a potential replacement for Spain's Ferran Torres. The forward's future has grown uncertain at the Catalan club despite his brilliance in the 2026 World Cup final, with Torres hesitant to renew a contract that expires in a year and strong interest arriving from Paris and Madrid.

Aslani, 23, scored 11 goals and provided eight assists in 35 matches for Hoffenheim last season. According to the Catalan newspaper "Sport", he has become a focus of Barcelona's attention as a promising attacking option, especially with a release clause set at just 29 million euros. That figure makes him a relatively suitable signing given the club's financial situation.

Torres between renewal and departure

Barcelona face a genuine dilemma with Torres, 26, a national hero in Spain after his decisive goal in the last World Cup final. The club wants to extend his deal, which has one year remaining. But the player is seriously considering leaving amid strong interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid, and that has pushed the Catalan management to search for urgent alternatives.

Aslani delays Leipzig while waiting for Barcelona

Aslani has already agreed in principle to join Germany's Leipzig. Yet the Kosovan striker is holding off on a final decision as he waits for an official offer from Barcelona, a clear sign of his preference to move to the Catalan club should they come forward with something concrete.

Time is now piling pressure on Barcelona's management. They must move quickly to settle the Torres matter first before making an official move for Aslani, especially as Leipzig press the player to resolve his position. Any delay could cost Barcelona the chance to sign one of the most prominent rising talents in the German league.