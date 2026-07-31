Valencia risk losing their midfield star Javi Guerra to Barcelona just as they enter August with only three signings and several holes still to fill, leaving head coach Corberan facing a major challenge before the new season kicks off.

Catalan newspaper "Sport" reported that Barcelona have tracked the Spain international for some time, and their interest surfaced clearly in recent days at the St George's Park centre in England, where the two teams train together. Javi Guerra was spotted greeting some of his Barcelona colleagues, players he lined up alongside for the Spanish national team.

An imminent offer from Barça

According to the sources, Barcelona may draw up an official bid in the coming days for the midfielder, particularly after reassessing their options should they finally abandon the pursuit of Argentine striker Julian Alvarez.

Alvarez and Guerra play in different positions. But the striker joining Barcelona for a lower fee than expected could hand the Catalan club the financial breathing room they need to move for the Valencia star.

The release clause rises tomorrow

Valencia's officials appear relaxed despite knowing of Barcelona's interest. They are banking on the release clause in the player's contract climbing from tomorrow, Saturday 1 August, from 40 to 60 million euros, a figure that looks beyond Barcelona or any other club given the current financial climate.

An official offer would change everything, though. Singaporean owner Peter Lim is impossible to read when money enters the equation, despite assurances from both Valencia and the player that he will stay at the Mestalla this season, his final year with the team.

Valencia in a race against time

The club enter August in a tricky spot, having completed just three signings alongside the return of Guedes. Right-back, backup goalkeeper and winger all remain unresolved, piling pressure onto Corberan's shoulders.

Everything now hangs on the next few days. Guerra either stays at Valencia for his final season or moves to Barcelona in a deal that could reshape the summer transfer market in Spain.