Tolu Arokodare got an unusual introduction to Hans Kraay junior on Sunday. After Telstar v Ajax (0-4), the striker stood in front of the cameras on ESPN, but it did not all go smoothly.

Kraay junior opens by saying Tolu could look a bit happier after Ajax's comfortable win, and the striker is clearly unsure how to respond. He is then asked what he makes of the defenders in the Eredivisie.

"Yes, I don't know what you want me to say to that," he replies. "Today was different compared to the previous matches, a different profile. Against Sion it was more physical, which was also nice for the fans to watch."

He continues: "In the Eredivisie the players are more technical, everyone wants to play football, which is also nice. But I don't really have anything to say about others, I mainly focus on myself and on the team."

Later in the interview, Kraay junior repeatedly points out that Tolu is popular in Amsterdam, drawing an awkward smile from the striker.

Tolu then answers seriously: "It's a nice feeling, but it also brings a lot of pressure. Everyone has high expectations. I just try to keep my head in it and stay focused. It's not easy, but I am enjoying it. It means I'm doing something right. Hopefully I can keep this up."

"Tolu's first meeting with Hans. He won't forget that in a hurry," Milan van Dongen says with a laugh. Hedwiges Maduro adds: "Next time he'll think: 'Oh no, there he is again'. No, Hans did well."