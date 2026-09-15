José Mourinho, the Portuguese manager of Real Madrid, has drawn up a plan for the gradual return of France's Aurélien Tchouaméni, the Real midfield star, following his lengthy absence through injury.

Tchouaméni played 11 minutes against Inter Milan in the Champions League a week ago, then 21 minutes against Rayo Vallecano three days ago.

Spanish newspaper "AS" report that Tchouaméni will not start Tuesday's match against Elche, though he is expected to feature for more than half an hour.

Mourinho spoke ahead of the Elche match: "He will get more minutes on the pitch, without doubt. He keeps improving, becoming stronger and more confident. He will certainly play, but I will not specify the number of minutes he will play."

The technical staff, according to the newspaper, are eagerly anticipating the discipline and control they hope to see in his performance. He is considered a strong addition to the defence on the edge of the penalty area, one of the weaknesses of this Real Madrid side.

So Tchouaméni carries on with his treatment plan, slowly but steadily. Every step has been carefully considered, the priority being to avoid any relapse and bring him back fully fit once he has completely recovered.

He has spent long hours in the gym and physiotherapy sessions, AS report, alongside individual training on pitch number 3 at the training complex, with a great deal of caution. Aurélien has not felt any pain for several weeks. He remains anxious but is trying to stay calm.

Staff monitor his playing time constantly and increase it gradually, and no wonder given how complicated the injury was. It struck 73 days ago, before the World Cup round-of-16 match against Paraguay, when he felt pain in his thigh. He gambled by playing against Spain in the semi-final a few weeks later, only to leave the tournament injured, spend his holiday in physiotherapy sessions and miss the start of La Liga.

Tchouaméni has a strong chance of starting in the Madrid derby against Atlético, at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, next Sunday.

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