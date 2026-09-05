Tim Hofman has reacted with astonishment and venom to Wout Weghorst's remarks after the Conference League tie between FC Twente and Qarabag FK. The striker said after the 4-1 win that he had felt "help from above" and, in doing so, referred among other things to the lightning before the match.

The match in Azerbaijan kicked off 15 minutes later than scheduled because of the weather conditions. Twente eventually sealed their place in the main stage of the Conference League after extra time, with Weghorst playing an important part with a goal and an assist.

Afterwards, the 34-year-old forward said the previous weeks had been tough for him. "A hell of a lot has come your way and it was justified, because I was absolutely not playing well. But I'm very happy that I'm coming through in this way."

Weghorst, who often speaks openly about his faith, then said he had felt support during the match. "Which I felt from minute one. That really was something very beautiful. There was even lightning before the match." Laughing, he then added: "And now everyone is going to laugh."

Hofman had little time for that explanation from the striker and aimed fierce criticism at him on Threads. "The crazy delusion of reference you must have as a football-playing multimillionaire in a very rich country if you think that a God gives you a helping hand in a trivial little sports game. We are far too normal about that, as if it isn't completely insane on the level of 'manifesting'," writes the BNNVARA presenter.

NOS's handling of the interview with Weghorst also stuck in Hofman's throat. The broadcaster shared footage under the headline 'Weghorst received 'help from above' against Qarabag', but according to the BOOS presenter, the story should have been framed differently.

"It's journalistic clownery by NOS too," Hofman continues. "The real news is that a grown man thinks the thunderstorm just before a match was for him, and that his god then helped them score goals." He then adds mockingly: "'Sorry about Gaza, Dad was just busy with the Europa Conference League.'"