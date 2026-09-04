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Loai Mohamed

Translated by

This was the awaited solution: Enrique makes a surprise decision before the Monaco clash

Luis Enrique
L. Digne
Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco
Paris Saint-Germain
Monaco
Ligue 1
Spain
France

A questionable exclusion

Paris Saint-Germain have announced the squad Luis Enrique has selected to face Monaco this evening, Friday, in the third round of the French league.

One name stood out by its absence: left-back Lucas Digne. He had trained with the group on Thursday and looked a strong candidate to start against Monaco.

Suspension rules Nuno Mendes out of the Monaco clash too, following the red card he picked up in the Champions Cup, and that ban had opened the door for Digne to feature at left-back.

Digne's surprise omission now forces Luis Enrique to find another solution for the left flank.

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Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Monaco crest
Monaco
ASM

In goal, PSG named Lucas Chevalier, Matvey Safonov and Arthur Vinho, while the defensive line features Achraf Hakimi, Lucas Beraldo, Marquinhos, Illya Zabarnyi, Lucas Hernandez and Willian Pacho.

For midfield, Luis Enrique called up Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Senny Mayulu, Warren Zaire-Emery, Joao Neves and Ndruw Fernandes.

Up front, the list included Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembele, Magnes Akliouche, Desire Doue and Mika Godts.

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