As videos on social media show, the 34-year-old got into a verbal exchange with Club do Remo's leadership in front of the dressing room after Santos FC reached the Brazilian Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday with a 1-0 win there. He then mocked them by dancing provocatively, flexing his muscles and even sticking out his tongue.

Remo president Antonio Carlos Texeira then vented his outrage and called Neymar a "bum". Neymar had set up Rony's winner in the 74th minute after coming on in a heated cup tie. There remains "the feeling of having been treated unfairly. Santos do not need that. And this bum Neymar, who is idolised by a horde of children, behaved like a clown and then also provoked us. We only have ourselves to blame for idolising people like him," said Texeira.

Neymar had already clashed with home fans on the way to the players' tunnel. They had insulted him throughout the match with shouts such as "Vai tomar no cu" (comparable to "Fuck off"). "Thanks for the support," Neymar then wrote sarcastically alongside a video of it on his Instagram story. He also shared a picture from the plane with the comment "Mission accomplished" along with a winking emoji.

Neymar with slap against Robinho's son

Back in May, Neymar had already made negative headlines with a slap against his 18-year-old team-mate Robinho Junior. On Sunday, major Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte reported that after the 2-2 draw against Chapoecense, the 34-year-old superstar had harshly confronted two young team-mates and had even insulted them in the process. Among others, Neymar is said to have called the 21-year-old midfielder Bontempo "sh**", while the 19-year-old defender Ananias was also named.

In a video message on Instagram, Neymar described this report as "completely false" and said: "To everyone who spread this information: please stop. Do not spread lies." In the dressing room there had only been "a discussion". "We all expressed our opinion. We held ourselves accountable, which is completely natural because we always demand the best from ourselves. We are ambitious and want to win. But there was no telling-off and no blaming the young players."

At the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada, Neymar had previously played only a minor role, with record world champions Brazil going out in the last 16 to Norway. Afterwards, Neymar announced his retirement from the Selecao. Most recently, he fuelled fresh speculation over the end of his career with comments about calling it quits at the end of the year.