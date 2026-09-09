Samuel Umtiti, the former Barcelona star, took aim at Real Madrid after their clash with Inter Milan yesterday, Tuesday.

Real Madrid beat their guests Inter Milan 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, kicking off their Champions League campaign.

Umtiti told the "After Foot RMC" programme: "Real Madrid will struggle this year. There are many weaknesses in this team. Sometimes there are big gaps in midfield, and defending is almost impossible."

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He continued: "Tonight, they got lucky. I don't see a cohesive team, there is nothing at all. Mbappe, Vinicius and Bellingham are capable of helping each other enormously."

The former Barcelona defender concluded: "They can be amazing. But there is a lot of selfishness among them. And if it isn't given up, it will never work. If I were the coach, I would take the three of them and we would talk."



