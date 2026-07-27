As he looks for a new club, Raphael Guerreiro cannot rely on his favourite coach this time. Thomas Tuchel now manages the England national team. He could even do with reinforcements in the wide defensive areas, but Guerreiro is Portuguese.

Tuchel played a key role in Guerreiro's last two transfers. In 2016, the versatile player joined Tuchel's Borussia Dortmund from FC Lorient for 12 million euros, and in 2023 he followed him to Bayern Munich on a free transfer. Tuchel had also wanted to take Guerreiro to Paris Saint-Germain in between, but that move fell through. What now?

Back in March, Bayern Munich announced that they would not extend the 32-year-old's contract, which expires at the end of June. "We would like to thank Rapha sincerely for our time together," sporting director Max Eberl said at the time. "Rapha could always be relied upon on the pitch, and characters like him also enrich every dressing room."

Is Raphael Guerreiro heading to AC Milan?

Talk of an early retirement followed. In June, Guerreiro emerged as a possible successor to Alejandro Grimaldo at Bayer Leverkusen. Benfica Lisbon were then said to be interested. Those rumours also faded, though, and according to reports coach Marco Silva has no use for Guerreiro.

Italy is now the latest destination in the frame: last week, Tuttosport and Gazzetta dello Sport reported on a possible move to AC Milan. According to those reports, Guerreiro is a candidate to succeed Pervis Estupinan, should he move to Aston Villa as expected.

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Leon Goretzka is also looking for a new club

Few squads would turn down a player like Guerreiro. He can slot in across midfield and in the wide defensive areas. He was rarely a regular starter during his three years at Bayern Munich, but he never complained publicly and usually delivered when called upon. Last season, Guerreiro managed six goals and three assists in 29 appearances. His susceptibility to muscular injuries remains the concern.

Guerreiro is not the only Bayern departure still available on a free transfer and yet to find a new club. Leon Goretzka is also still searching, and he too has been linked with various clubs in Italy.