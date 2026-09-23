This is why Ajax standout Brandt has been overlooked by Klopp

Jürgen Klopp has not selected Julian Brandt because he already knows the Ajax midfielder fairly well. Germany’s head coach prefers players he has not often seen in action yet.

Klopp has called up 44 players for Germany’s four Nations League matches. Marc-André ter Stegen is in the squad, but his Ajax team-mate Brandt is not.

"I have known Jule for a very long time," Klopp explained on Wednesday in conversation with the NOS. "Years ago I still wanted to bring him to Liverpool, when I was manager there. I have known him for a very long time, that’s it."

"He is doing extremely well, but I already know him. So Jule: keep going like this. I know he will not panic. He does all sorts of things, but panicking is not one of them. I have called up 44 players and it could have been many more," Klopp said.

Brandt, 30, has won 48 caps for Germany. The Ajax player's last appearance for the national team came in November 2024. He then played for an hour against Hungary in a Nations League match.

After a strong start at Ajax, calls have grown for the experienced German to return to the squad. For now, Klopp prefers other midfielders.