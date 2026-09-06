This is what Ruben van Bommel did immediately after PSV's victory over Ajax

Ruben van Bommel went into the Ajax dressing room after Ajax v PSV. PSV technical director Earnest Stewart revealed that on Sunday morning on Goedemorgen Eredivisie on ESPN.

Van Bommel flew into a terrible challenge on Aaron Bouwman on Saturday, and Bouwman later had to be taken to hospital. A scuffle broke out on the pitch straight away and the PSV left winger seemed to escape lightly with only a yellow card.

Asked in the morning programme what he did when Van Bommel sparked the commotion during the top-flight clash at the Johan Cruyff ArenA, Stewart said: "To see whether you need to go down there to calm things down. But that wasn't necessary."

Stewart added: "I think we should stay off the pitch anyway. We have to try to keep calm. Because that is also an example to everyone and everything."

Still, Stewart understands that a big match is usually highly charged. "Even at the start of the season. Everyone is searching for the development of the teams. Everything comes into it. We have to stay off the pitch. A lot happens on the field, that's what the referees are there for."

After the final whistle, Van Bommel looked badly shaken. Stewart then revealed what the PSV winger did as a form of atonement for his behaviour on the pitch.

"He went into the Ajax dressing room after the match to apologise. Emotions were involved there as well," the PSV technical director concluded as he looked back on the eventful clash in Amsterdam.