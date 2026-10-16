This is the punishment the KNVB prosecutor is seeking for Jhon van Beukering

The KNVB's public prosecutor is seeking a 30-month suspension for Jhon van Beukering, it emerged at Thursday evening's disciplinary hearing. Van Beukering is accused of serious assault.

During half-time of the high-profile amateur match between IJsselmeervogels and GVVV, the former Feyenoord and NEC player allegedly punched IJsselmeervogels player Quiermo Dumay in the face.

A few weeks ago, the teams headed for the dressing rooms at Sportpark De Westmaat with the score at 0-2. According to RTV Utrecht, someone struck Dumay in the face as he entered the players' tunnel.

Dumay suffered significant injuries. Photos showed blood covering his face and revealed he had lost a couple of teeth. Van Beukering has since emerged as the alleged attacker. He was assistant to his brother, GVVV head coach Dennis van Beukering.

GVVV then dismissed Van Beukering with immediate effect and issued a statement: "Immediately after the match, the board took action and launched a thorough investigation into the events and the roles of those involved. On the basis of the information currently available, the board has decided that our head coach Dennis van Beukering and assistant coach Jhon van Beukering will cease all work for G.V.V.V. with immediate effect."

"The board has also concluded that there are insufficient grounds to continue working with them," the statement added, confirming the coaches must leave the amateur club.

SC Veluwezoom in Velp, where Jhon was head coach, also sacked him after the incidents. If the prosecutor gets his way, Van Beukering will stay off the touchline for the next two and a half years. A ruling is expected soon.