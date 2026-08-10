The 33-year-old left-back joins from Aston Villa after PSG triggered a release clause worth seven to eight million euros. He has signed a three-year contract.

Digne is back at PSG for the second time. After breaking through at Lille, he joined the French capital club in 2013 for 15 million euros. Two years and 44 competitive appearances later, he moved to Roma on loan before completing a permanent switch to Barcelona in 2016 for 16.5 million euros. After spells at Everton and Aston Villa, he now returns.

At 33, Digne is PSG's oldest new signing since 2021, when the then 34-year-old Lionel Messi and 35-year-old Sergio Ramos arrived in a major transfer push. He is expected to provide back-up at left-back to the undisputed Nuno Mendes.

Digne is PSG's fourth new signing this summer

"It is a great honour for me to return to Paris Saint-Germain after having wonderful experiences here more than ten years ago. I am particularly impressed by how the club have continued to develop over the years," said Digne. "The working conditions at the Campus are exceptional and reflect the club's ambitions. I cannot wait to begin this new chapter and place all my experience at the service of the team. I will once again give my best to defend the colours of Paris Saint-Germain."

Last season, Digne was mostly in Villa's starting XI. In the Premier League, he and the Birmingham club finished fourth, while they also won the Europa League. In the summer, he played at the World Cup with the French national team and was first-choice left-back in the knockout stage.

PSG have made Digne their fourth new signing of the summer. Before him, the 24-year-old right winger Maghnes Akliouche had already joined from Monaco for 50 million euros, the 21-year-old right winger Khalil Ayari from Stade Tunisien for 1.5 million euros, and the 18-year-old goalkeeper Alessandro Longoni on a free transfer from AC Milan.