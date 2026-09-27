Klopp is only the third Germany head coach, after Sepp Herberger (1937) and Helmut Schön (1965), not to win either of his first two matches. Herberger and Schön both started with two draws and therefore two points, while Klopp has just one point after two games.

Herberger had two spells as Germany head coach, first from 1936 to 1942 and then from 1950 to 1964. He took charge of 162 matches in total. Herberger, who died in 1977 at the age of 80, began with a 2-2 home draw against Italy at Berlin's Olympiastadion in November 1936. Just over two months later, another 2-2 followed against the Netherlands at Düsseldorf's Rheinstadion.

Yet Herberger is now regarded as one of the most important coaches in DFB history. In 1954, his team sensationally won the World Cup in Switzerland.

Getty Images

Jürgen Klopp makes a historically poor start as Germany head coach

Schön, meanwhile, held the job between 1964 and 1978. Germany played 139 matches under him. He also started with two home games, both ending 1-1, against Sweden at Berlin's Olympiastadion and against Italy in Hamburg.

Like Herberger, Schön, who died in 1996 at the age of 80, went on to enjoy great success with the German national team. In 1972, the DFB selection became European champions under him. Two years later, they won the World Cup on home soil.

Klopp took over last July as Julian Nagelsmann's successor after the disastrous World Cup in North America. He signed a four-year contract until 2030, which could take him to Euro 2028 and the 2030 World Cup. Media reports put his annual salary at around seven million euros.