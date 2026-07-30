Chelsea have announced the signing of French defender Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, as the Blues continue to strengthen their ranks in preparation for the new season under their Spanish manager Xabi Alonso.

According to Chelsea's statement, Lacroix, 26, has signed a contract running until 2032. He becomes the club's third signing of the current summer transfer window, after the arrivals of Morgan Rogers and Marco Palestra.

Chelsea did not disclose the value of the deal, but the British Broadcasting Corporation "BBC" reported that it amounted to 52 million pounds sterling.

The Blues are far from done in the market. They are currently in negotiations to sign Brighton striker Danny Welbeck and Brentford midfielder Jordan Henderson, and they will also complete deals agreed in 2025 for winger Geovany Quenda and striker Emmanuel Emega.

Lacroix arrives on the back of some eye-catching form at Crystal Palace, whom he joined in 2024 from Germany's Wolfsburg for 15.5 million pounds sterling. He quickly became one of the key figures in Oliver Glasner's side.

Across various competitions he racked up 55 appearances for Palace and played his part in a historic season. The club were crowned champions of the UEFA Europa Conference League, the first major European title in their history.

Lacroix also boosted his international standing at the 2026 World Cup, playing three matches for France. That run included the third-place play-off against England, which saw France finish the tournament in fourth.

Lacroix's first words after signing

Lacroix said, after his move to Stamford Bridge: "I'm extremely happy to be part of this wonderful club. Everyone knows Chelsea's history and its winning traditions, and to be part of that is a moment of great pride for me."

He added: "When I spoke with the manager, I saw that we share the same direction and the same desire for this club. We want to win, and when you see the quality of the players here and everything surrounding the club, achieving that is possible."

The French defender continued: "The ambition is to lift trophies, and I can't wait to contribute to achieving that."