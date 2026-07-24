Several media outlets in Switzerland and Austria ran a live ticker on Friday morning's press conference in Frankfurt am Main. In England too, Klopp's former adopted home, the press followed it closely. One line caused the biggest stir: "If you misbehave and do not leave my family alone, I'm gone!"

In Switzerland, the Tagesanzeiger carried the headline: "Klopp takes a swipe at any would-be moaners." During the press conference of the "Liverpool legend", England's Daily Mail revisited the discussion around the photos of Julian Nagelsmann with his wife Lena Wurzenberger at the team camp in Winston-Salem.

Jürgen Klopp as the new Germany manager: "Messiah or mere cosmetics"

Earlier, the BBC had asked: "Messiah or mere cosmetics? Klopp must win over the doubters during Germany's rebuild." German football had slipped into a "profound identity crisis" because of the crushing World Cup exit against Paraguay: "Just three weeks later, Klopp was tasked with picking up the pieces and restoring the country's once famous winning mentality."

Spain's sports newspaper Marca also cast Klopp as the man to revive German football. "All eyes are now on Klopp. His ability to build competitive teams is the great hope of a Germany working to regain lost prestige and challenge for the biggest titles again," wrote the paper.

Jürgen Klopp becomes Germany manager: further press reaction

The Telegraph: "Jürgen Klopp threatens to quit the Germany job on the day of his unveiling. The former Liverpool manager issues an ultimatum as he ends his two-year coaching break with a contract worth £6 million per year."

Liverpool Echo: "Jürgen Klopp sends a clear message after his appointment as Germany manager was confirmed. The former Liverpool manager warns that he will give up his new role if his family are harassed by the media."

The Sun: "Klopp with an urgent warning: 'Leave my family alone'. He vows to walk away from the job if there is criticism below the belt. He sets clear boundaries for the fans and the media after the World Cup disaster."

L'Équipe: "At 59, Klopp will experience the day-to-day life of a national team coach for the first time in his career, with the heavy responsibility of injecting fresh momentum into a four-time world champion who are lacking results. The scale of the job appears enormous."

Gazzetta dello Sport: "Official: Klopp is the new Germany manager. But he warns: 'No personal attacks, or I'm leaving.'"

Der Standard: "It was only a matter of time, and the time is now. On Friday morning, Jürgen Klopp was presented as the new head coach of the Germany national team, and the worst-kept secret in world football has finally been revealed."

Krone: "Clear message! Jürgen Klopp's first words as Germany's national team coach certainly pack a punch. The 59-year-old said the task was a great honour for him, but he also immediately made it clear: 'On the day you no longer want me to do the job, say so. And I'm gone. Without compensation.' But that is not the only condition being set."





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