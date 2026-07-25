The race for Rodri has exploded this summer. Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have both entered talks to challenge Real Madrid, who remain firm favourites to sign the Manchester City star. Los Blancos were linked with the Spain international months ago, and the speculation has only intensified since he was crowned the best player at the 2026 World Cup.

French network RMC revealed on Saturday that PSG have made their move, contacting Manchester City to establish the terms for prising the midfielder away in the current window.

The Parisian club had no plans to sign a midfielder this summer, according to the report. But Rodri's contract runs down at the end of next season, and that has turned him into an opportunity too good to ignore. Officials duly opened the door to talks.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, keep making ground. They have already struck an agreement with Rodri over personal terms. Only a deal with Manchester City now stands between them and the signing.

Barcelona have muscled in too. The Catalans contacted the player's representatives after Frenkie de Jong picked up an injury, part of a wider push to bolster their midfield before the new season kicks off.

City, for their part, are digging in. They want Rodri to stay and are still trying to tie him down to a new contract. The club's management would rather keep him until his deal expires, even losing him for nothing next summer, than sell up in the current window.

Real Madrid still lead the chase despite the swelling competition. They may need to offload one of their own midfielders first, though, both to clear a squad space and to fund the deal, particularly with a new attacking winger also on their summer wishlist.