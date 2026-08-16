The stunning surprise came from Cancelo: Barcelona face an unexpected development

Barcelona have handed themselves a major boost in the chase for Portugal's Joao Cancelo. The veteran full-back has ended his association with Saudi club Al-Hilal, becoming a free agent and clearing the path for a permanent return to the Catalan club.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported that Cancelo, 32, resolved his situation with Al-Hilal with a year left on his contract. He is expected in Barcelona next Tuesday to complete his transfer procedures and sign a new deal.

Flick wants him. The full-back's performances on the left flank since joining have convinced the German coach, who asked for Cancelo to stay and now counts him among his key options for the new season.

At first the move looked set to cost Barcelona money, with Al-Hilal valuing the player at around 10 million euros at the start of the transfer window. Recent developments have flipped the negotiations entirely.

Several factors pushed the deal towards a contract termination: Cancelo's desire to leave, the sheer number of foreign players in Al-Hilal's squad, and his strained relationship with Italian coach Simone Inzaghi. That makes him available on a free transfer, handing Barcelona the chance to get the deal done at the lowest possible cost and letting the Portuguese full-back improve his contract terms and salary with the Catalan club.

According to reports, Barcelona plan to offer Cancelo a two-season contract. The move reflects the club's faith in his ability to deliver despite turning 32.

It will be the third time Cancelo has worn the Barcelona shirt. He played for the team on loan during the 2023-2024 season, returned to their ranks in the second half of the 2025-2026 season, and now recent developments have opened the door to a permanent stay.

Few players feel this way about the club. Cancelo has never hidden his admiration for Barcelona, whether in his statements or his posts on social media, and he is now close to fulfilling his wish to settle at the "Camp Nou" for good after two spells limited to loans.