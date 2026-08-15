Al Ahly of Egypt announced on Saturday evening the signing of Tawfik Mohamed, the Pyramids left-back, during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Al Ahly said in a statement, via its accounts on social media platforms, "Al Ahly Club announces the signing of Tawfik Mohamed, the Pyramids left-back, on a five-season deal."

"Essam Sarageldin, head of the contracts sector at Al Ahly, has completed all the financial and administrative procedures, in full coordination with Wael Gomaa, the football director," the statement continued.

Mohamed arrives to fill the void left by Morocco's Youssef Belamri, who tore a cruciate ligament in the knee and faces a lengthy spell out for the Red Giant.

He becomes Al Ahly's seventh signing of the summer. The Cairo giants had already brought in Moncef Baqarar, Sofiane Bendjeddida, Ali Mahmoud, Aktay Abdullah and Mahmoud Salah, and welcomed back former player Akram Tawfik.