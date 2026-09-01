The president of the Spanish federation challenges Morocco with a new statement

Rafael Louzán, president of the Spanish Football Federation, has insisted that Spain must host the final of the 2030 World Cup, stressing that his country bears the greatest share of the bid to organise the tournament jointly with Portugal and Morocco.

The remarks come amid Morocco's push to stage the World Cup final on its own soil. Louzán countered by pointing out that Spain will host the largest number of matches in the tournament.

Speaking at the annual security conference of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), Louzán said: "We want the 2030 edition to be the best World Cup in history, which we will celebrate alongside Portugal and Morocco."

He added, in comments reported by the newspaper "Marca" today, Tuesday: "Spain will rise to the level of a historic event and will deliver to the world a safe and unforgettable World Cup. We will host the majority of the matches and represent 55% of the weight of the bid, which is why Spain is the place where the final must be played."

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The president of the Spanish federation continued: "We have a complete guarantee of the security and success of major football events."

Louzán praised Spain's ability to organise the biggest football tournaments and occasions, citing the successes of Spanish teams across various competitions and the country's experience in hosting major events.

He said: "Spain is not just a great footballing nation, it is also a country that offers the highest guarantees for this sport."

In recent years, he noted, Spain has staged major matches and events under the UEFA umbrella. Those include games at Euro 2020, the Europa League final in Seville in 2023 and in Bilbao in 2025, the Women's Champions League final in Bilbao in 2024 and the 2019 Champions League final at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Madrid will host the Champions League final again in 2027 at the same stadium, he added, calling it a fresh opportunity for Spain to deliver one of the most important global sporting events.

The Spanish capital is hosting UEFA's annual security conference on 1 and 2 September. More than 500 representatives from clubs, national federations and security experts are taking part, alongside representatives of the 55 football associations that make up the European union.