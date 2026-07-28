"Before the winter break last year, I actively tried to arrange a transfer for Read to Bayern Munich," reported Dennis te Kloese, now working for Mexican club CF Monterrey, in an interview with De Telegraaf. The fee under discussion was said to be around €25 million. Clubs from England were also interested in the right-back, along with Bayern Munich.

After a strong start to the season with Feyenoord Rotterdam, Read forced his way onto the radar of some of Europe's biggest clubs. Te Kloese had planned to "complete a transfer, let Givairo continue playing for Feyenoord for another six months and let him move in the summer. But then Givairo got injured twice. That put a spanner in the works for us."

In November, Read suffered a thigh injury. He returned in January, but after just one appearance he was forced to sit out again for several weeks. Had that not happened, "we would probably have reached an agreement with Bayern, because the negotiations were already very concrete".

Givairo Read is now being linked with Nottingham Forest

Ultimately, Bayern Munich backed away from Read because of his injury history and signed Nathaniel Brown instead. The 23-year-old Germany international moved from Eintracht Frankfurt to Munich for €50 million after his DFB breakthrough at the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Read featured regularly again in the closing stages of the season, but missed out on a place in the Netherlands' World Cup squad. The 20-year-old is now being linked with a move to Nottingham Forest. However, Feyenoord are understood to have recently rejected an offer of €22 million.