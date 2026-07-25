Walid Regragui has emerged as a candidate to take charge of Ecuador, with the former Morocco coach keen to launch his first coaching venture in South America.

Africa Soccer report, citing the Ecuadorian press, that Regragui is one of the names under consideration to succeed Sebastian Beccacece.

Ecuador had reached the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup before Mexico knocked them out.

Sources close to Regragui have told the relevant parties that he is open to the job, provided negotiations between the two sides go his way.

He is not the only big name on the shortlist. It also features Portugal's Paulo Bento, Argentina's Marcelo Gallardo and Eduardo Dominguez, plus the Spanish coaches Miguel Angel Ramirez and Robert Moreno.

The Ecuadorian federation wants the new man in place before the second week of next month, giving him enough time to prepare for the international breaks in September, October and November.