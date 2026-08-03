"The insult that destroyed the relationship": why does Vinicius feel betrayed by Real Madrid?

Vinicius Junior's Real Madrid future could be settled this week. The Brazilian arrived at the Valdebebas training centre on Monday morning to begin pre-season and hold his first meeting with new boss Jose Mourinho, a step that may finally shed light on his troubled standing with the Spanish club's hierarchy.

According to Catalan newspaper "Sport", the forward intends to meet the board in the coming days to settle his future once and for all: renew, or leave in the current window. Either outcome could light the fuse on one of the summer's most explosive sagas, with Arsenal watching closely.

At the heart of the crisis sits Vinicius's rejection of Real Madrid's renewal offer. He believes the club does not value him as a world-class player, given that his salary would fall far short of Kylian Mbappe's, something the Brazilian regards as an insult to his standing and his contributions to the team.

Tension has been building for months. It runs deeper than the jeers Vinicius took at the Bernabeu after a wildly inconsistent season, with drawn-out renewal talks pushing the relationship between the two parties to breaking point.

His contract expires on 30 June 2027, and president Florentino Perez has issued explicit orders: if there is no renewal, the player must be sold for a huge fee. Perez has never flinched at moving on his biggest names. The clearest example remains Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Juventus in 2018 after delivering the Champions League.

The dispute is purely financial. Vinicius considers Real Madrid's four-year offer insufficient and compares his situation with that of Mbappe, who earns considerably more.

Their first sticking point is the loyalty bonus Vinicius was due to collect at the end of his current deal in 2027. The player believes that once he renews, his previous contract is automatically cancelled, so he should receive the sum immediately. Real Madrid reject that reading and want to use the bonus as an incentive to sign fresh terms.

Salary is the second flashpoint. Sources close to the talks say Real Madrid's current offer cuts Vinicius's wage by more than 10 million euros a year compared with Mbappe's, a figure the Brazilian views as a slight on his worth, all the more so because he feels he had earned the role of the club's strategic player.

Real Madrid have made clear the offer is final. A slim margin for negotiation remains.

Fail to strike a deal, and Vinicius will have to find a new club. Eyes are turning firmly towards Arsenal, who have already contacted the player's agents to explore a signing that could send shockwaves through the European market.

The London club are ready to gamble on the biggest salary in Premier League history, a figure close to Mbappe's current Real Madrid wage, in a bid to lure the Brazilian to England.

For the move to happen, though, Real Madrid must lower their steep demands. Florentino Perez has asked for 170 million euros despite only a year remaining on the contract, while Arsenal want to land the player for less than 150 million euros to make the deal stack up.

Room for negotiation still exists, and Arsenal are deadly serious about this one. Mikel Arteta sees Vinicius as the missing piece in his Gunners side.

Staying at Real Madrid remains Vinicius's priority, as he has told those close to him and the club understands. But the player will not stay at any price. He wants to feel the financial and moral appreciation he believes he deserves.

Two outcomes loom. Real Madrid table an improved offer at the death, or the whole thing detonates and one of the club's brightest stars of recent years walks away.

Mourinho, for his part, is desperate to keep Vinicius in the squad. The Portuguese is a firm admirer of the Brazilian and reckons few players on the market can change a match the way he can.

Hoping to broker an agreement, Mourinho will try to cool tempers over the coming days, leaning on his strong relationship with the board and his sizeable influence in the dressing room.